Funeral services for Haughton football player set for Saturday at high school gym

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Funeral services for the Haughton High School football player who died unexpectedly Monday will be held in the high school gym, according to a spokesperson for the Bossier Parish School District.

Bossier Schools Public Liaison Sonja Bailes says visitation for Christian Smith will begin at 10 a.m. at the Haughton High Gym on Saturday, September 25. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Smith, 17, was a senior defensive lineman for the Haughton Buccaneers. He broke his leg during his last game against Red River on September 3, ten days before he died. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Haughton High School will have a balloon release for Smith at the beginning of the homecoming game next Friday, September 24.