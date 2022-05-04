SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend.

Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.

Following the funeral service, Anglin will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Centuries Memorial Home and Park on Mansfield Road.

Police say the CMM eighth-grader was inside her Fairfield Avenue home when she was shot and wounded early Sunday afternoon by a bullet fired from one of multiple vehicles chasing each other along Erie Street in the city’s South Highlands neighborhood.

A GoFundMe account was set up by an employee at Southern Components, where Anglin’s father has been employed for many years. Click here to make a donation.