Funeral services set for Shreveport businessman who died in plane crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Funeral services have been set for a Shreveport businessman who died in a plane crash over the weekend.
Fred Phillips, 73, who was the President and CEO of Phillips Energy, died Sunday after the small plane he was piloting crashed into Cross Lake.
A memorial service for Phillips will take place at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 27 at B’nai Zion Congregation on 245 Southfield Rd. The family will receive friends and family at 2:30 p.m.
A celebration of life event will follow at 5:30 p.m. at The Petroleum Club of Shreveport on 416 Travis St.
