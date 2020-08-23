Funeral services set for Shreveport native Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne

Shreveport native and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services have been set for Friday for Shreveport native and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Zavion Davenport, known on stage and among fans as Chi Chi DeVayne.

Davenport passed away Thursday, reportedly after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was 34.

Services will be held Friday, August 28 at Praise Temple Baptist Church in Shreveport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be open to family, friends, and fans.

Davenport lived with scleroderma, a condition that results in hardened tight skin in areas and affects internal organs and blood vessels.

He was hospitalized in July with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. He was hospitalized again with pneumonia last weekend.

