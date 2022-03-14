SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services have been announced for Devin Meyers, the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball standout who was gunned down in early March.

The family hour will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium of Huntington High School, 6801 Rasberry Lane in Shreveport. The homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6915 West 70th Street.

Meyers was found shot multiple times in the back front of his home in the 3400 block of Lillian Street on March 2. Shamichael Pearson, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Meyers’ death.