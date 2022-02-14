BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former banker, local businessman, and civic leader who played a key role in how north Bossier developed over the last thirty years has died at the age of 84.

Loy Beene Moore’s commitment to community and economic development can be seen across northwest Louisiana, especially in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Moore spent the first half of his boyhood on his family’s farm, the Beene Plantation in Bossier City before moving to Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood, where he graduated from Byrd High School. His connection with the two cities enabled him to be a liaison between Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

Although Moore returned to his beloved Bossier City to work in banking after earning a degree in accounting from Southern Methodist University, spending his teenage years in Shreveport brought him lifelong friends and associates who helped him work with leadership on both sides of the river.

Moore’s fingerprints can be seen across the area, whether overseeing construction of Louisiana Tower in downtown Shreveport or working with U.S. Rep. Joe D. Waggoner to create the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation.

Much of Bossier City’s incredible growth to the north of town can be accredited to Moore and his family, as much of it was once part of the Beene Plantation. He made a point to ensure the parcels sold for development over the years were in the best interests of the area’s economic development and its citizens.

Moore, who was committed to promoting and protecting Barksdale Air Force Base’s position as a stabilizing economic influence for the entire region, was instrumental in consolidating the Bossier and Shreveport’s Chamber of Commerce’s separate Military Affairs Committee into a single entity.

While he gave much of his professional time to supporting civic organizations his greatest joys were in working with his family and was involved with his brother, Taylor, in the ownership of the Shreveport Captains and with his brother, Tommy, in the ownership of All Star Lanes in Shreveport.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier City and funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Bossier City’s First United Methodist Church, 201 John Wesley Boulevard. Interment will follow funeral services at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City.