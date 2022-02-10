SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A decorated Shreveport police K-9 that played a key role in the capture of an accused cop-killer is set to be held laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Shreveport police K-9 Casper died of natural causes on Jan. 31, police say. He served from March of 2017 until he passed away.

Casper assisted in many arrests during his brief career, but the capture of the suspect in the murder of Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson early on New Year’s Eve, 2019, stands out. The police K9 was with his handler, Cpl. LaBrian Marsden, when the officer spotted Gregory Newson on Pines Road in West Shreveport and tried to stop him. That led to a brief high-speed chase that ended when Newson crashed and tried to run on foot. Casper made sure the capital murder suspect didn’t get far.

Newson is still being held on a $6 million bond in the Gregg County jail awaiting trial.

After the arrest, Casper was honored with a commendation and the “40 & 8” award for his work. The award is given by an independent, invitation-only, honor society of American veterans and service members called Forty and Eight.

His funeral is open to the public and will be hosted at the Shreveport Police and Fire Training Academy at 6440 Greenwood Rd. at 2 p.m.