Funeral set for Woodlawn teen hit, killed by train

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements are set for the Woodlawn student struck and killed while crossing the train tracks last week in Shreveport.

Jeremy Williams and his friend were walking and took a shortcut by crossing the railroad track last Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a train at the intersection of Janet and Coyth Ln.

Williams moved from South Carolina to Shreveport last year and would have been a senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy this upcoming year, but his mother has learned since his passing that he had already made a lot of friends.

“I didn’t know he had so many friends. I would have never expected it. He was a very liked child. I was very proud of him. I couldn’t ask for a better child,” said his mother, Bernice Allen.

After hearing the tragic news of the teenager’s death, Pastor Linus Mayes wanted to be some assistance to the family. “It is our responsibility to step up and help. We don’t have to live together, but we do have a responsibility to look out for one another,” said Mayes.

Union Pacific is planning to help out Allen and her family with the funeral arrangements. The last few days have been tough for Allen but, she says she is staying strong. “When the accident happened, I just stay strong for them and my family. My granddaughter is four years old and she has lots of questions.”

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Mary Evergreen Baptist Church on Friday at 11 AM.

