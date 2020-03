Deputies in Hempstead County are warning residents and businesses of some fake cash going around.

Deputies say they recently confiscated a large number of prop/movie bills resembling $100, $50 and $20 bills.

Police in Prescott, AR say on Tuesday they arrested two men in possession of counterfeit money.

Police say the suspects had over $18,000 in counterfeit $100 bills.

The fake cash will have the words ‘copy’ or ‘prop money’ on the bills.