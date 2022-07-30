CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program concluded Friday. City officials are hopeful that students will continue to grow the professional skills they have started to develop.

The eight-week program paired high school and college students with local businesses and departments within the City of Shreveport.

Departments that hosted interns for the summer program included the Shreveport police and fire departments, Office of Fair Share, Department of Public Works, and Shreveport Water Department.

City Communications Director Marquel Sennet is hopeful that the young participants will benefit from the skills they developed this summer.

“The City Of Shreveport has some great programs and initiatives to engage our youth and to give them some real skills that they will be able to use and apply once they’ve graduated from high school or college,” Sennet said.

Intern Keriston Williams says she feels like more students should take advantage of this opportunity, especially college students.

“I feel this is something you can always fall back on if you need a job because it’s really hard for college students to do that,” Williams said.

They concluded the program with a simulated society game at Riverview Hall called “Reality City,” facilitated by Goodwill Industries. The game gave them experiences like balancing a career, salary, and family with various income levels.

The Shreveport Police Department was also there with a safety reality check. It created a simulated impairment experience using goggles from Safety Town to help them understand the dangers of drinking and driving.