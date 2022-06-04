SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new exhibit is open at Sci-Port in Shreveport for families that combines science and gaming.

GamePort opens for the second year at Sci-Port, where you can bring your family to try your hand at interactive games, from Space Invaders and LEGO builds to Simon Says.

“Gaming incorporates many aspects of STEM,” said Sci-Port Discovery Center Director Dianne Clark.

Clark says GamePort was created to support Caddo Parish schools’ E-sports league, and it shows kids how games can lead to careers.

“We are building skills. We are building the necessary skills for kids who want to survive in the world of game design,” Clark said.

The exhibits are creatively designed by local artists who incorporate scientific challenges with gaming.

“It’s really nice and family-oriented with lots of things to do. Lots to do for all ages,” said Sci-Port visitor Telisha Allen.

GamePort also features gaming history over the decades, with consoles from past to present, providing fun for young and old.

“It’s really cool, and there’s a lot of things to do,” said Sci-Port visitor David Thompson.

Kids can also head into the Arcade for a blast from the past, where one of the great aspects of GamePort are vintage games that will remind you of childhood, and you can come in and test your skills all over again.

GamePort allows families to escape to another world while building life skills for their children’s future.

The gaming exhibit is open throughout the summer.

Sci-Port is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.