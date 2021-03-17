Gas prices rise across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As more people are getting out on the roads, they’re seeing some higher gas prices.

Officials tell us gas prices are averaging about $2.60. Since the beginning of the year, authorities say gas prices have gone up about 40 cents.

The last time we saw gas prices this high was in 2018. A spokesperson for AAA says the pandemic and winter storms caused the production of gasoline to drop due to no demand.

However, officials say that’s quickly changing with the mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and travel restrictions being lifted.

“We can’t compare 20-20. But, what we look at, typically in the spring is when we see a run-up in prices. Because that’s when you’re getting rid of winter gasoline in preparation for the summer blend,” said Don Redman, Spokesperson for AAA Louisiana.

Redman says crew oil costs about $63 to $66 now as opposed to $50 before. Officials say prices could peak close to three dollars a gallon by the summer.