Gator takes bite out of Caddo deputy's patrol car

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:49 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:15 PM CDT

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies have a close encounter with a massive alligator. 

The 8-foot gator was spotted Monday night in the middle of Hwy. 1 in north Caddo Parish. 

Deputies tried to contain the gator while waiting for wildlife officials to remove it.  

The gator did escape but not before taking a big bite out of one of the deputy's patrol car.

