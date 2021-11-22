Geaux 4 Kids asking for gift cards and comfort items for teens this holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geaux 4 Kids is stepping up to help teens have a merry Christmas this season with their Just Be-Clause project.

Geaux 4 Kids started Just Be-Clause to provide Christmas presents for teens of age 13 to 18 who have been identified by school resource officers as in-crisis. They believe these children also need to experience the holiday season since most agencies stop serving children who are 13 or above.

Items needed for donation include comfort items and gift cards. Geaux 4 Kids decided on gifts cards so teens can pick something out for themselves and have options.

“So that there are teens that can get what they are needing. Kinda the gig’s up,” K.C. Kilpatrick said. “They kinda know what they want for Christmas at that age. And we just believe that they deserve some joy and happiness as well.”

Those interested in donating a gift card or donating money to help with Just Be-Clause can contact Jessica at 318.331.5166 or by email at jessica@geaux4kids.com.