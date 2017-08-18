Geek’d Con brings more than characters

Geek’d Con will be bringing in a lot more than just interesting characters to the Shreveport Convention Center this weekend.

Lou Ferrigno, who is commonly known for playing the Hulk, will be in attendance this weekend. He was also sworn in as a Caddo Parish deputy by Sheriff Steve Prater.

“It’s very exciting and I told my friend that I like Shreveport,” Ferrigno said. “I expected to come here and see gators coming down the river and start walking around back like 50 years ago. But it’s surprising, it’s a great town.”

Officials say the city will receive more than $1.4 million in economic returns from the convention. With the convention lasting for the entire weekend, officials also say they’re expecting an increase from the 15,000 attendees they had last year, and up from the 10,000 they had the year prior.

“If we can build on it, that will be awesome,” said Geek’d Con Founder Greg Atoms. “We’re going to need a lot of help and we’re going to need the city to get behind us. People who might be on the fence about it, we need to see them out this weekend. We want more events like this, we want more events like this to grow and build in our community.”

Tickets for the convention will start at $15.

