Gemini unveils ’19 Mardi Gras theme

The Krewe of Gemini will be taking you around the world this Mardi Gras season in their new theme!

Krewe members met at Margaritaville in Bossier City on Saturday night to receive their countries and learn who they will have to emulate for the parade season. But, it’s not just about the fun – but also the memories.

“I met some people through Mardi Gras and they just became my extended family,” said Gemini Captain Mary Ann Edens. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community. Not just during the Mardi Gras season. But, the rest of the year as well.”

The Krewe of Gemini meets every third Monday to discuss business.