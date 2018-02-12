General Dynamics to buy CSRA for $6.8 billion

U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics is buying CSRA.

General Dynamics, which also makes tanks and U.S. Navy ships, said the deal is valued at $9.6 billion, including $2.8 billion in CSRA debt.

CSRA generated about 94 percent of its revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2017 from sales to the U.S. government either as a prime contractor or subcontractor, according to the company’s last annual regulatory filing in May.

CSRA provides IT, mission, and operations-related services to the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and homeland security.

CSRA has a office in Bossier City.

