Get a taste of the Arklatex with these two recipes

Chef Gaye Sandoz walks through two delicious recipes using new Tony Chachere products.
See the recipes below and get more recipes at: www.tonychachere.com
Bacon-Brown Sugar Pork Tenderloin
Fast and Easy
Serves 4 or 8 appetizer servings
- 1 pork tenderloin (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 1/2 cup Tony Chachere’s Roasted Garlic Injectable Marinade 3 tablespoons brown sugar 2 or 3 tsp. Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning 2 tsp black pepper 1 teaspoon smoked paprika (regular can be substituted) 4 to 6 slices good-quality bacon 1 tablespoon oil 1/2 cup Orange Marmalade 1/3 cup Creole or dijon mustard
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Inject the roast with marinade. Pat outside of meat dry with paper towels. Combine the brown sugar, Bold Seasoning, black pepper, paprika in a small bowl. Rub all of the mixture onto the pork tenderloin. Wrap the tenderloin with the strips of bacon, securing along the sides with toothpicks.
- Heat the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until sizzling. Add the bacon-wrapped tenderloin and sear – do not disturb it while it’s searing – until deep caramel brown, about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn the tenderloin and continue searing until the other side is browned.
- Mix the marmalade and mustard in a small bowl and brush generously over the top of the tenderloin. Transfer from he skillet to the oven and cook the tenderloin until a probe thermometer reads 140°F, approximately 10 to 14 minutes.DO NOT OVERCOOK.
- Remove from the oven and loosely tent with foil. Rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove toothpicks and slice. Serve with any leftover mustard mixture on the side.
Tony’s Parmesan Cheese Bread
This bread can be served as an appetizer or with a bowl of hot gumbo. Best bread ever!
- 2 loaves Pepperidge Farm French Bread 2 sticks butter Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning 2 cups fresh grated parmesan Cheese
- Preheat oven to 425. Put foil on baking pan. Place bread on foil. Slice bread down the middle but not all the way through. Slice horizontally 1/2 inch apart. +++++++. Slice stick of butter down the middle. Slice Across 1/8 Inch apart. Place pats of butter in between slices of bread. Sprinkle with Tony’s Bold Seasoning. Place grated cheese on top. Pull up sides of foil but do not cover top of bread. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn down 350 degrees. Bake 20 minutes more. Turn oven off and leave bread in until serving time.