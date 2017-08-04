Get free school supplies at East Texas Back to School Bash

The City of Marshall will be handing out free school supplies at the “City Hall in the Park” Back to School Bash.

The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Smith Park

The Marshall Police Department will be giving out ice cream and there will also be fun activities.

This year, the City of Marshall teamed up with Marshall Against Violence to sponsor the event. 

