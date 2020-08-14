Get your resume ready, multiple job fairs to be held next week in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re unemployed, grab your resume and head out to the multiple job fairs being held next week in Shreveport.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be teaming up with several companies to hold onsite job fairs at its Job Center on 800 W. 70th St.:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring on-the-spot for more than 100 open positions.

– The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring on-the-spot for more than 100 open positions. Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Montclair Park Assisted Living and Goodwill Industries Retail Stores will be accepting applications and doing interviews for more than 20 open positions.

– Montclair Park Assisted Living and Goodwill Industries Retail Stores will be accepting applications and doing interviews for more than 20 open positions. Friday, Aug. 21 – Wendy’s Restaurants will also be accepting applications and doing interviews for more than 50 open positions throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

All events are free and open to the public, but appointments are required. Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checked as part of the application process.

Director of Workforce Development Lynn Stevens said, “Even though the most recent reports indicate that unemployment numbers have decreased in the past month, we know that employers in our community are still struggling to find enough employees. With this in mind, Goodwill has been working with local companies to host weekly industry-specific job fairs to help individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work, stated Lynn Stevens.”

To get an appointment time for next week’s job fairs please call the Goodwill Job Center at (318) 868-4701.