Give for Good Day 2020 raises record $1.95M for North Louisiana nonprofits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Give for Good day was one for the record books, raising $1,959,096 for area nonprofits, according to the Community Foundation of Northwest Louisiana.

Give For Good is an annual online giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming the community.

“North Louisiana has always been such a giving community and, despite the hardships of the pandemic, remained that way yesterday,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “We are so thrilled that even in this time of need the community rallied around all the vital nonprofits who work so hard to make our community a brighter place.”

According to a statement released by the Community Foundation Wednesday, the $1.95 million was raised by more than 10,000 donors from across the country for 239 area nonprofits.

Since Give for Good started, the annual event has now raised over $11.9 million for the community. Donors participating in Give for Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step.

To make it even sweeter, all gifts are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool that matches donations on a pro rata basis.

To see a full list of results, visit giveforgoodnla.org/leaderboard. Save the date for next year’s Give For Good: May 4th, 2021. If anyone would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at giveforgood@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.

