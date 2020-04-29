Give for Good returns Tuesday, early donations accepted online

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Louisiana’s largest day of giving is set to return Tuesday, but online donations are already being accepted.

Give for Good is set for May 5. The 24-hour online giving challenge is an opportunity for the community to donate to local charities and non-profits that support causes they feel strongly about.

It was launched seven years ago by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana and has since raised more than $10 million.

This year, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana has created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to assist nonprofit organizations that are directly responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

CFNLA says anyone who wants to donate does not have to wait until Tuesday. Just go online to the Give for Good NLA website and click make a gift.

