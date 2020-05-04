Give for Good: Supporting your favorite cause is more critical than ever amid pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The two-day Give For Good campaign in North Louisiana got underway Monday, and organizers of the annual fundraising challenge say the need is greater than ever for the community to donate to their favorite causes.

Online donations are already being accepted, but North Louisiana’s biggest day of giving is Tuesday and the Community Foundation of North Louisiana is counting on the generosity of the public to help them support non-profits that are helping serve the needs of the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, Give for Good Day is an opportunity to support the causes you’re most passionate about “to help non-profits in our region, raise unrestricted dollars for their programs throughout the year,” said Kristina Gustavson, CEO of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

The foundation started with 76 local organizations in their first year. Seven years later, the event has grown to more than 240 non-profits taking part. But, COVID-19 has changed the way the foundation operates.

“Give for Good has always been an online challenge. A lot of non-profits around town have had fun events, to spur on excitement and that kind of thing. And, this year all of those things are going virtual.”

The non-profits are turning to Facebook live and Zoom to host events to rally support. These groups need help now more than ever.

“Our non-profits, at this point, are being called upon like never before to respond to the needs of the community.”

Some of the non-profits’ biggest fundraisers of the year had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, so they need to replenish those funds.

“Either they are working overtime or their doors are shut like other non-essential businesses and they are losing revenue. So over the last six years, Give for Good has raised over $10 million, and last year, in just over the 24 hours, it raised over $1.8 million.”

The end goal is to raise enough money to carry the non-profits throughout the year and particularly during this time of need.

The event ends Tuesday at midnight, but you can donate early by clicking here.

