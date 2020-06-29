Give the gift of life, get free food

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can help save a life and get a free meal by participating in SporTran’s “United We Give” blood drive in Shreveport.

The LifeShare bus will be parked at SporTran’s Main Office from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, July 2 on 1115 Jack Wells Blvd.

When you donate blood you will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt, a combo meal from Raising Cane’s, and a free Waitr delivery.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss