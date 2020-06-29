Give the gift of life, get free food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can help save a life and get a free meal by participating in SporTran’s “United We Give” blood drive in Shreveport.

THIS THURSDAY! SporTran is hosting a blood drive for LifeShare at our main office on Jack Wells Boulevard in Shreveport. Donate and receive a t-shirt, a combo meal from Raising Cane's, and a free Waitr delivery while supplies last!#Community #SporTran #LoveShreveport pic.twitter.com/PrbBmalTzW — SporTran Transit (@SporTranBus) June 29, 2020

The LifeShare bus will be parked at SporTran’s Main Office from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, July 2 on 1115 Jack Wells Blvd.

When you donate blood you will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt, a combo meal from Raising Cane’s, and a free Waitr delivery.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.