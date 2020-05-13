Glenwood Tea Room announces permanent closure, citing pandemic restrictions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport restaurant and boutique has become the latest to announce it is closing for good amid financial pressures caused by restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In that Facebook post on Tuesday, management of Glenwood Tea room announced they will not be reopening and told their customers how much they appreciate them:

“We have been blessed to meet you all and to have been a part of your lives. You are not just customers but friends. This chapter is closed but will never be forgotten. Please feel free to message us anytime and we can’t thank you enough for the support we have received over the tea filled years.”

According to the Glenwood Tea Room website, the Victorian tea house and restaurant opened in 1990 inside the old Glenwood Drugstore, which was established in 1923. It also housed several specialty boutiques offering jewelry and accessories, British china and toiletries, and fine gifts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.