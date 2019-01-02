GOHSEP monitoring flood threat in portions of Louisiana

GOHSEP (Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) is urging everyone to monitor potentially heavy rainfall impacting much of the state this week.

Several inches of rain could fall in some areas between now and Friday.

If flash flooding becomes a problem, use caution when traveling and never drive through flooded areas.

Here is the latest on timing and possible conditions from the National Weather Service (NWS) Shreveport office:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 am Wednesday through 6 am Friday for portions of northeast Texas and portions of north and central Louisiana.

The Flash Flood Watch area is along and south of a line from Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Center, Texas to Mansfield, Coushatta, Bienville, Ruston and Farmerville, Louisiana

