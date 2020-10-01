Good news: Bossier Parish sees decrease in number of new positive COVID-19 cases from last week

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish has seen a decrease in the number of new positive coronavirus cases that were reported last week.

During Mayor Lo Walker’s morning briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

While the decrease in positive cases from week to week in Bossier Parish is good news, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reminds us that, “Ladies and gentlemen we cannot let our guard down. We should and must continue our prevention and mitigation procedures if we are to function safely continuing in Phase 3.”

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

Total positive cases – 3,303

Total deaths – 107

According to the Centers for Disease Control, recent findings show that young children are more likely to contract and transmit the coronavirus than previously believed. The CDC is now recommending children 2 years of age and older to wear a mask.

Mayor Walker highlighted the importance of getting a flu vaccine, outlined Louisiana’s absentee voting process, and commented on the special legislative session underway in Baton Rouge.

Walker also urged all citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census. The census deadline has been extended through Monday, Oct. 5. For more information www.my2020census.gov.

