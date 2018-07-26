Good samaritan hands out cold waters on a hot summer day

A local woman is on a mission to spread joy in Shreveport through a simple act of kindness.

Victoria Heath spends hours passing out free bottled water throughout the city.

On Thursday she set up shop near the Caddo Parish Courthouse and eventually handed out two hundred water bottles.

Heath hopes to shift the community’s focus towards positivity and healthy habits through good deeds.

“My goal is to save the world by promoting hydration and giving out free water” said Victoria Heath.

‘Definitely need to stay hydrated a lot people pass out everyday just because of the heat. They don’t have anywhere else to go so you got to stay hydrated. I think what she’s doing is wonderful’ said Brittnie Mason.

‘It’s so positive in a way that sharing water can be such a powerful act of kindness and also to share the love’ said Bryson Graphai.

Click here if you’d like to help.