Goodwill Industries marks Second Chance Month by continuing to help those released from jail find good jobs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is marking Second Chance Month by continuing to help people who have been released from prison find a good job.

All month long Goodwill® will highlight its job training and social service offerings that assist people who have been involved in the justice system find employment and support their families and work to create safer communities.

Stemming from the Second Chance Act, which Congress passed in 2008 as a means of providing supports to workers and prevent recidivism, Second Chance Month is commemorated each April.

The Second Chance Act legislation, reauthorized in Dec. 2018 with bipartisan support, created the National Reentry Resource Center and funds work to improve reentry outcomes nationwide.

President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana David Tinkis said, “When people find and keep good jobs after being involved in the justice system, they do more than just help themselves. They also build brighter futures for their families and strengthen our communities. As always, Goodwill is proud to do its part to help people navigate past those obstacles through the power of work.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, nearly 6.9 million people are on probation, in jail, in prison, or on parole in the United States. Each year, more than 600,000 individuals are released from state and federal prisons. More than two-thirds of prisoners are rearrested within three years of their release and half are reincarcerated.

Goodwill believes all of these individuals deserve a second chance and that the best way to help them be successful is to offer work-related programs that allow them to become self-sufficient.

Among the Goodwill programs and training opportunities available to residents who are reentering the community, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana offers several programs including:

Ex-offender Placement Program

EXIT-318 Reentry Program

CCC Reentry Program

Young Adult Life Launch Program

Additionally, Goodwill Industries is also encouraging North Louisiana employers to learn more about the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated individuals by participating in several reentry events happening throughout the month of April by the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Reentry Alliance for Louisiana, the Urban League and other community partners.

Here is a list of the upcoming events followed by the link to register:

For more information on Goodwill’s Reentry Programs, please call the Goodwill Job Center at (318) 868-4701.