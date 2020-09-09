Goodwill Industries of NWLA kicks off Voters Registration Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you need to register to vote Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana can help you out.

On Monday, Sept. 14 Goodwill is kicking off Voter Registration Week in an effort to help Shreveport-Bossier residents who may not understand how to sign up to vote.

“We recognize the importance of individuals participating in the process of Democracy and want to empower our clients, shoppers, staff, and the community to exercise their voting rights. With this in mind, Goodwill wants to make it easy to help individuals get registered to vote,” President and CEO David Tinkis said in a statement Wednesday.

The Voters Registration Week will take place through Friday, Sept. 18 at the Job Center on 800 70th St.

You can stop by the Job Center, Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Goodwill Workforce Development staff will be able to help you to complete the online process at one of their computer lab stations. You may also stop by and pick up a Voter Registration Application Form in which you can submit via mail.

