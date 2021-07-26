Goodwill Industries, other Shreveport businesses looking to hire over 300 people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana along with eight other businesses will be hiring for more than 300 jobs this week in Shreveport.

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St.

The following companies will be onsite accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring on the spot for more than 300 open positions:

Grigg’s McDonalds

Eldorado Hotel & Casino

Advantage Resourcing

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Arc Caddo Bossier

Johnny’s Pizza

Community Angels of Hope

The Service Companies

Director of Workforce Development. Lynn Stevens said, “More and more individuals have started coming back to our Job Centers knowing that the increased unemployment assistance is ending this month. We are focused on making it easy for them by having many employers onsite to help ease this process and get individuals back to work.”

All applicants will be required to complete a health screening form and for those who are not vaccinated, masks will be available onsite.

Goodwill Industries plans to hold its next job fair on Wednesday, August 18.