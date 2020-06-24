Goodwill Industries to hold job fair in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will hold a job fair on Thursday.

The job fair will be held at the Goodwill job center at 800 W. 70th Street in Shreveport from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

During the event, Goodwill representatives will accept applications, conduct interviews, and fill open positions at the fair.

Although the open to the public, appointments are required.

“Goodwill is focused on helping individuals get back to work,” said Lynn Stevens, director of Goodwill’s Workforce Development.

“COVID has definitely impacted our community and many of our employer partners are seeking new employees. This is the first of several industry-based job fairs Goodwill will be hosting over the next few months,” she said.

Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checks as part of the application process.

To schedule an appointment time, click here or call 318-868-4701.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.