Goodwill Industries to hold job fair tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for work Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will be holding a job fair tomorrow in Shreveport.

Goodwill Industries will hold the event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at its Job Center on 800 W. 70th St.

The non-profit, who is teaming up The Service Companies, will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 100 open positions.

Director of Workforce Development Lynn Stevens said, “Now that the extra $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments has ended, we know many individuals find themselves desperately seeking employment. With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than ever on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”.

Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have their temperature checked as part of the application process.

The event is free and open to the public, but appointments are required.

To obtain an appointment time, please click here or call (318) 868-4701.

Goodwill will be holding weekly job fairs and the next one will take place on Aug. 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.