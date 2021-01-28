Goodwill Industries to hold multiple job fairs in February

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for work Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is planning to hold multiple job fairs next month in Shreveport.

The non-profit organization will be teaming up with several companies to hold onsite job fairs at its Job Center at 800 W. 70th St. at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., – The Service Companies will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50 open positions.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. until noon – The Louisiana Rehabilitation Services will be onsite to help those with disabilities get registered for vocational rehabilitation services.

Thursday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until noon – Jericho Staffing will be accepting applications, doing interviews, and hiring on-the-spot for more than 50+ open positions throughout Shreveport – Bossier.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. – Channel Control Merchants will be accepting applications and doing interviews for warehouse and forklift drivers at their Marshall, Texas location.

All events are free and open to the public, but appointments are required.

You will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening and have your temperature checked as part of the application process.

Director of Workforce Development Lynn Stevens said, “Even though the most recent reports indicate that unemployment numbers have decreased, many employers in our community are still struggling to find enough employees. With this in mind, Goodwill has been working with many local companies to host weekly industry-specific job fairs to help individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work, stated.”

To get an appointment time for any of the job fairs please call the Goodwill Job Center at (318) 868-4701.