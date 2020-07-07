Goodwill industries to host job fair Wednesday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries in Shreveport will team up with HireQuest Direct to host an onsite job fair Wednesday.

The job fair will be held at the Goodwill job center at 800 W. 70th Street in Shreveport from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Goodwill says HireQuest Direct will be accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for a variety of positions including:

Welders

Painters

Warehouse workers

Housekeepers

Groundskeepers

Banquet servers

Clerical positions

Custodians

General laborers.

The event is free and open to the public but appointments are required.

“In just a few short weeks, the extra $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments will be ending, and many individuals are going to find themselves desperately seeking employment,” Director of Workforce Development Lynn Stevens said.

Applicants will be required to wear a mask, answer a health screening, and have their temperature checked as part of the application process.

“With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than even on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”.

Goodwill will host another Job Fair with Sabre Industries on July 15th.

