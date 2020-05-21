Gov. Abbott talks phase two with KTAL NBC 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott said as Texas enters phase two of reopening, data shows a lower percentage of positive cases than seen in previous weeks.

Gov. Abbott said the state faces the challenge of opening back up safely while still helping people get back to work.

He says the state is working to fulfill unemployment claims, and the state of Texas has paid out over $7 billion in claims so that Texans may survive through the pandemic.

Abbott says the State of Texas will be distributing an antiviral drug to Texarkana hospitals to treat coronavirus.

Remdesivir, helps reduce the amount of time spent in the hospital for patients infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott says Texas will continue to receive allotments of Remdesivir and additional this drugs in the future, which will help the state arrive at quicker health results.

Watch the full interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott above.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the

Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.