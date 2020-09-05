Gov. Edwards encourages continued coronavirus precautions over Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This Labor Day weekend, officials want to ensure people continue to stay safe from the coronavirus.

“I know that people are tired of the virus, but guess what? The virus doesn’t care,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards said now is not the time to give up on healthy habits, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. And, doctors agree.

“If people just keep in place those behavior modifications that they’ve alreadymade, they’ve already done the hard work on the first part in implementing that,” said Dr. Cara Permenter, CHRISTUS Primary Care of Shreveport. “It’s just maintaining it.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reports more than 151,000 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Of those, more than 4,800 people have died.

“So, we need your help,” said Edwards. “We need the help of everybody in Louisiana.”

The ongoing Hurricane Laura relief efforts have brought an influx of people to the state. That, paired with more folks gathering for the holiday is causing concern there may be a spike in cases.

“As a state, we’ve surged twice already,” said Edwards. “We don’t wanna see that happen a third time.”

One of those surges happened over Memorial Day weekend, but doctors said it is still possible to enjoy the holiday.

“I want people to worry about it enough to maintain their level of discipline in their precautions that they’re currently taking, but not so much that it’s debilitating them,” said Permenter.

Permenter said outdoor activities are safest, due to the increased air circulation.

Doctors said the same health protocols recommended to prevent the spread of COVID will also help stop the spread of flu germs.

