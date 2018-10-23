Gov. Edwards shows support for retired teachers

Gov. John Bel Edwards makes a visit to Bossier City to show his support for retired educators.

Hundreds of people attended the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association fall meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The governor discussed protecting the pension system, so retired teachers are financially secure.

He adds one of his main goals for next year is to raise teacher salaries.

“Today we’re about $2,200 below the southern average. We can not afford to not give a raise to our teachers so I’ve targeted a $1,000 teacher, $500 per support worker,” said the governor.

The raise will be in the governor’s proposal to the legislature next week.