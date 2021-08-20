Gov. Edwards to tour I-20, I-220/BAFB interchange project in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson will participate in a hard hat tour of the Interstate 20/220 and Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project that is currently under construction in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the $73 million project is making significant progress, with the new overpass now spanning I-20 as it continues southward toward BAFB.

The project is creating new access to BAFB via the interstate, providing for much-improved connectivity and security for all types of commercial deliveries and for others accessing the base.

“We are pleased with the progress of this major piece of infrastructure to support BAFB operations and for the Northwest Louisiana region as a whole,” LA DOTD said in a released statement Friday.