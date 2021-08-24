Gov. Edwards visits I-20, I-220/BAFB interchange project in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson did a hard hat tour of the Interstate 20/220 and Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project that is currently under construction in Bossier Parish Tuesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the $73 million construction is making significant progress, with the new overpass now spanning I-20 as it continues southward toward BAFB.

“This is going to allow for Barksdale Airforce Base, which is a 4-star nuclear command, this is one of the most important and strategic assists anywhere the United States Armed Forces, and it wasn’t even connected to the interstate that was right here,” said Gov. Edwards.

“This is huge in terms of mobility and efficiency of those who do business at the base and those who live and work on the base,” said Wilson.

The project, which has been 30 years in the making, is creating new access to BAFB via the interstate, providing for much-improved connectivity and security for all types of commercial deliveries and for others accessing the base. The I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is expected to be done by the end of 2021.