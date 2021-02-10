Gov. Edwards visits state’s first mass community COVID vaccine clinic in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards visited the state’s first mass community COVID-19 vaccine clinic at LSU Health in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon to see the efforts of medical providers firsthand.

According to LSUHS, Gov. Edwards praised all those involved in the community vaccine clinic and interacted with many of those in line to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic involved the efforts of LSU Health Shreveport faculty, students, and staff, Region 7 Office of Public Health, Louisiana National Guard, BPCC nursing students, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, and Willis-Knighton Health System.

It’s been 24 hours since I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and I’m feeling fine. These shots are safe, effective and how we’ll beat this pandemic. #lagov pic.twitter.com/UnynC6Vs2I — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 10, 2021

LSU Health Shreveport says an additional vaccine was received Wednesday allowing vaccinations again on Thursday, Feb. 11, for those in Priority Group 1B Tier One.

Priority Group 1B Tier One includes individuals 65 and above as well as COVID Emergency Response Personnel, Local Emergency Response, and Law Enforcement, to get their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds while the vaccine supply is in hand.

Vaccinations for Priority Group 1B Tier One will also be available in Mansfield on Thursday. While pre-registration is preferred, it is NOT required. The goal of this community vaccine site is for every eligible citizen to get the vaccine as soon as possible. To preregister, visit here.

Everyone should bring his or her ID and insurance information.

SHREVEPORT

Thursday, February 11

Louisiana State Fair Grounds 3701 Hudson Drive

8 am – 3:30 pm

MANSFIELD

Thursday, February 11

Former Wal-Mart Parking Lot 1043 Washington Street

10 am – 2 pm

