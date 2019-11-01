Gov. Edwards visits with Natchitoches voters

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling the state encouraging residents to get out and vote.

“When I win, we win, because we’re gonna keep moving forward together,” said Edwards.

Edwards visited with voters at the Legacy Cafe at the Ben Johnson Educational Center Thursday.

“We are in a part of the community that does not get a lot of exposure, so we are honored to have this governor here,” said Claire Prymus, Ben Johnson Educational Center founder.

The cafe is part of a workforce development program that teaches life and work skills to youth between the ages of 17 and 24.

Edwards said education is key to growing the economy, something he wants to keep focused on, if elected to another term.

“That’s how you get investment in job creation in Louisiana is the human talent pipeline,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the state is moving in the right direction and has the fastest-growing economy in the southeast.

“The most personal income in the history of our state and unemployment is at an 11-year low at 4.3 percent,” said Edwards

As the deep south’s only Democratic governor, Edwards is running against Republican Eddie Rispone. Rispone is receiving some high-powered support from President Donald Trump, who announced a rally in Monroe, Louisiana, next week.

Edwards said he welcomes the commander in chief to his home state.

“Regardless of party, the President of the United States is somebody that the governor of Louisiana has to have a good working relationship with, otherwise the governor can’t be the best governor possible for the people of our state,” said Edwards.

Edwards, meanwhile, has his own supporters who are encouraging voters to make their voices heard.

“When it’s over with, you can’t look back and say, ‘Well, I coulda,'” said Louisiana State Representative Kenny Cox, district 23. “It’s all about what I’m gonna do now.”

Early voting begins Nov. 2 and ends Nov. 9. Election Day is Nov. 16.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.