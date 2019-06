Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will deliver his State of the State Address and Inaugural Address at the Arkansas State Capitol today.

Governor Hutchinson’s State of the State Address to the 92nd General Assembly is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Arkansas House Chamber.

The stream will be available to watch below.

The governor’s Inaugural Address will begin at noon on the front steps of the Capitol and is open to the public.

