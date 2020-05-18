Government Plaza reopens with new safety measures in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Government Plaza has reopened with new safety measures in place to protect the citizens of Shreveport and city employees from COVID-19.

The new guidelines at Government Plaza are listed on Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Twitter page:

✅ Masks required

✅ Plexiglass shields at cashier windows

✅ Socially distanced traffic flows

✅ Elevators limited to 3/ badge access only

— Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) May 18, 2020

Citizens are also encouraged to use online services to reduce traffic

Government Plaza is open to citizens from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All citizens are subject to screening at the entry point to Government Plaza and/or the 8th floor.

The Parish Administrator, Parish Attorney, Human Resources/Finance, and Public Works departments will be open to the public by appointment only. Citizens are asked to call (318)-226-6900 to speak with departments and to schedule an appointment.

