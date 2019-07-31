Governor Edwards speaks at cyber security summit

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Governor John Bel Edwards was the keynote speaker for the nation’s only academic conference on cyber security education which was held in Bossier City Tuesday night.

Governor Edwards spoke about how the state has moved forward in cyber security, so much so that it now leads the nation.

This sixth annual event held at the Horseshoe Riverdome is called the Community College Cyber Summit. It’s hosted by BPCC and brings together colleges, cyber security employers and employees from across the country.

Edwards touched on Louisiana’s focus in the cyber industry and how colleges throughout the state have expanded their programs to meet the workforce needs. He said he’s excited to see young people, especially women and minorities pursuing cyber education degrees.

“Then I get excited when I see someone who’s 40 or 50 years old and their reeducating themselves for their next career because their past set of skills is no longer in demand and so their back for that second career. This is really where we can make the biggest difference to continue to put our state on a solid path with real momentum for economic development for prosperity and for cyber security,” Governor Edwards said.

He said cyber hacks are what keep him up at night. Especially after the recent ransomware attacks to four Louisiana schools.

Which led him the first Governor in Louisiana’s history to declare a state of emergency for cyber attacks.

He also spoke about how Louisiana created a national model for stem education for children that’s now being used nationwide.