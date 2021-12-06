Governor to choose Dist. E appointee after Shreveport City Council fails to reach quorum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The appointment to fill the Shreveport City Council District E seat vacated earlier this month with the resignation of Republican Councilman James Flurry is now up to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Last week, the city council interviewed the nine candidates and met Monday morning to appoint an interim council member. After Alvin Oliver withdrew his vote, eight candidates were left for the council to consider.

A majority of four was needed to select one of the eight applicants, but the council ultimately split the vote with three each for Matt Kay (Levette Fuller, Grayson Boucher, John Nickelson), and Durwood Hendricks (Tabitha Taylor, Jerry Bowman, James Green).

The deadline to select an interim council member is December 13, but because the council is unable to reach a quorum, Gov. Edwards will appoint an interim to serve the remainder of the current term of office, which ends on December 31, 2022.

According to Council clerk Dannielle Ewing Farr, the Governor’s selection is not limited to those that applied for the position.

Flurry gave up the seat representing Southwest Shreveport on November 11 after moving to another residence outside District E and citing health concerns. Flurry, who was elected to his second term in November 2018, announced in March 2020 he was battling leukemia.