Grab a fish plate for lunch, help out a good cause

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You have a chance to enjoy a delicious lunch while showing your support for local children in need.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is holding a fish fry from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the south substation on 9956 Mansfield Rd. near Keithville.

Lunches are $7 and will include fish, fries, hushpuppies, and cake.

The money raised at today’s event will support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

For more information about the fish fry, contact Deputy Mary Edwards at (318) 681-0755.

