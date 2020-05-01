Grambling State University building closed for sanitation after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has closed an administrative building on campus for sanitation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released early Friday afternoon, a university team member who was in Long-Jones Hall within the last two weeks has been confirmed with coronavirus and is under medical supervision off-campus.

Until further notice, the university says no one is permitted to enter Long-Jones Hall while the University employs professional sanitation and protocols for restoring the area for entry and use.

“At this time, there is minimal risk of spread through direct contact due to this person’s lack of interaction with others during their time on campus,” the statement said.

Since the first notice of Grambling State’s monitoring the novel coronavirus on February 27, the University has announced a number of student, faculty and staff-centered protective measures including the cancellation of all Spring events and the promotion of CDC-recommended actions like proper handwashing, and increased disinfecting of campus spaces.

Among the measures, GSU has previously said, was shifting “many operational functions to telework in accordance with the Governor’s “Stay-at-Home Order” while continuing to support the 200 students who remain on campus.”

