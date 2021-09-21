Grambling State University to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter stadium

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone aged 12 and older before they can enter Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

“Those who have yet to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium,” the university said in a statement released Tuesday. “Guests younger than 12 will not need to present a negative test; masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old. In addition, fans are encouraged to maintain the minimum distance (six feet) between others.”

The policy will go into effect starting Oct. 2 for the home football opener against Alabama A&M.

The university says the decision was made due to the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium 2021 COVID-19 Protocols Announced https://t.co/qH9DwIFkFY — GSU_Tigers (@GSU_TIGERS) September 21, 2021

A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted as forms of proof of vaccination. They will be checked upon entry.

GSU says masks will also be required for everyone 12 and older in all enclosed spaces, including clubs and suites, and indoor sports events. Masks are also strongly encouraged for everyone 12 and older in all open-air areas of the stadium. Fans are encouraged to maintain six feet minimum distance between others.

Children younger than 12 do not need to present a negative test but masks are required for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Although they are not required, masks are encouraged for children younger than 5.

“We have the best fans in HBCU football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” Grambling State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean Scott said in the statement.

“We look forward to having our fans back at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for the new football season,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said. “The measures we take now will help to ensure a safe game day experience. I encourage fans to get vaccinated so we can one day enjoy the festivities in true GramFam fashion.”

A list of vaccination sites in Louisiana is available at www.ldh.la.gov.