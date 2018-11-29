Grammy award winning singer to perform at free Christmas concert

This weekend you have the chance to see a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award winning singer perform his acclaimed Christmas concert. And you can do so for free!

First Baptist Bossier is hosting Michael W. Smith in their main sanctuary on Saturday evening.

Smith has sold 18 million albums and is widely regarded as one of the best Christmas music performers in the world.

He will be joined by Melinda Doolittle, a star on Season 6 of American Idol, performing Christmas songs the entire family will love.

“Christmas time is a time of giving and so as a ministry we wanted to offer something to the region that would be spectacular, encouraging, bring hope and help. And we wanted to offer it for free,” said Dr. Brad Jurkovich, the Lead Pastor at First Bossier. “This is an investment of our ministry. Come early, get your seat. It’s going to be spectacular.”

The concert gets underway at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1st.

First Bossier is located at 2810 E. Texas Street in Bossier City.

The event is free for the whole family.

